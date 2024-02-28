Periyar varsity VC told to suspend Registrar

COIMBATORE: With just two more days left for Periyar University Registrar K Thangavel to retire, the Higher Education Secretary A Karthik has shot off another letter to Vice Chancellor R Jagannathan to suspend him immediately.

“I request you to take expeditious action to suspend Registrar K Thangavel as already directed by the government. As requested, I have enclosed the copy of material evidence relating to the proved complaints against him,” said Karthik in the letter.

Further, the Vice Chancellor was directed to send the action taken in this regard to the government immediately. In an earlier letter on February 7, the government directed the Vice Chancellor to suspend the Registrar after an inquiry by a high-level committee constituted by the state government proved the allegations against Thangavel.

The committee submitted its report to the state government on February 5. As the allegations proven against the Registrar were serious in nature, the VC was directed not to allow him to retire on February 29, 2024. However, the VC is said to have sought for material evidence to proceed against the Registrar. Therefore, material evidence has been sent to him for initiating action.