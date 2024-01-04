Periyar varsity V-C arrested on behest of Ponmudy: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said Periyar University Vice Chancellor R Jagannathan was arrested as he turned down the proposal from then higher education minister K Ponmudy to appoint a person of his choice as Registrar.

“The V-C has been booked on false charges, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The action was taken against the V-C at the behest of Ponmudy. Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research (PUTER) Foundation started by the V-C and others is a non-profit company to improve the skills of students and its profit cannot be misused,” he told reporters.

Claiming that the BJP will petition the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Human Rights Commission against Tamil Nadu DGP and Salem City Police Commissioner over the issue, Annamalai said the V-C was arrested on December 26 evening. He was taken around the city in police vehicle for four hours before taking him to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital for a check-up. He was then taken to the magistrate’s residence at midnight and bail was granted to the V-C early in the morning.

Further, Annamalai also denied any role of the BJP functionary behind the action of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on two Dalit farmers in Salem.

“It is entirely a false allegation that action was taken against the two farmers following a complaint by BJP East district secretary Gunasekar,” he said.

The two farmers Kannaiyan (72) and his brother Krishnan (67), who were served with summons by ED, had accused the BJP functionary of attempting to grab their 6.5 acres of farmland in Salem. “I will be the first person to protest in support, if farmers face any problem,” he said.

Salem police summon five professors

The Salem police on Wednesday issued summons to five professors of Periyar University to appear for an inquiry in connection with starting a private entity and misappropriation of public funds.Periyar University Vice Chancellor R Jagannathan was arrested for starting PUTER Foundation, a non-governmental educational institution, while three others, including Registrar (in-charge) Thangavel, an Associate Professor and a Professor from Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy were facing similar charges.

The action was taken based on a complaint by the legal advisor of Periyar University Employee Union (PUEU) I Elangovan. Meanwhile, the Salem police have issued summons to five professors from various departments to appear before Karuppur station on Thursday for an inquiry.