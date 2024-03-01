Periyar varsity staff protest against Registrar continues for second day

COIMBATORE: Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan allowed K Thangavel, who is facing corruption charges, to retire on Thursday despite directives from the Higher Education Department Secretary A Karthik.

Registrar Thangavel, who was holding the post, retired with a farewell organised in the Department of Computer Science, where he was the head of department. Karthik had sent two directives to the Vice-Chancellor to place him under suspension before retirement.

Further, the members of Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) and Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) staged a demonstration for the second day against the Vice-Chancellor for allowing Thangavel to retire. They dubbed his act as a challenge to the elected government. Periyar University Registrar (in-charge) P Viswanathamurthi on Wednesday issued notice to the protesting staff for holding a stir without prior permission and raising slogans against the university administration and higher authorities.