Periyar University’s move to rent out premises draws flak from SFI

COIMBATORE: Members of Students Federation of India (SFI) have vehemently opposed an announcement by Periyar University to rent out its premises.

In a recent circular, Periyar University Registrar K Thangavel had announced that the auditorium, food court, computer lab, seminar halls and classrooms on the university premises will be rented out for government functions, training and exam works of government staff and other purposes.

The authorities have fixed charges of Rs 47,200 per day for Periyar ‘kalaiarangam’ (auditorium), Rs 21,240 for food court, Rs 9,440 for using a computer lab with 50 computers and additional Rs 1,000 per hour for using generators in the lab. Also, Rs 11,800 has been fixed for air conditioned seminar hall and additional Rs 500 per hour for using generators and Rs 8,260 for non-air conditioned hall, while a class room with a seating capacity of 40 persons will be charged Rs 1,416 per day.

Opposing the move to rent out the facilities on the university premises, SFI district president V Arun Kumar and district secretary S Pavithran claimed that any service based institutions like schools and universities run by the government should not function like a profit making entity.

“It is shocking that the university has made a decision to rent out its buildings. It will then become difficult for students to organise seminars on a short notice. There is also a possibility for computers in the lab getting damaged and students cannot access the lab on days when it is booked. Even renting out classrooms will disturb the education of students,” they claimed.

The SFI has threatened to hold a massive protest, if the university fails to revoke its order to rent out the university buildings.