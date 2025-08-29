Periyar University suspends senior professor for misuse of power

CHENNAI: Periyar University on Friday suspended Dr T Periasamy, senior professor of the Department of Tamil of the institution, on charges of misusing his power and for other irregularities, including verbal abuse on colleagues.

In its order, the university said that whereas complaints into grave charges in respect of misuse of power, obstruction in the academic progress of the scholars, misusing the scholars for menial works, and verbal abuse of colleagues during Periasamy tenure as head of the department.

Accordingly, a preliminary enquiry was contemplated and conducted to go into the allegations made by the professor and to find the veracity and authenticity of the complaints. The inquiry committee found that there are prima facie materials for misconduct which are grave in nature warrant immediate disciplinary action and subsequent departmental enquiry.

The order further said that it was necessary in the larger public interest and the interest of the university, Periasamy was placed under suspension from the service with immediate effect up to pending departmental enquiry. During the suspension period, Periasamy should not enter the university campus without the prior written permission and should leave the headquarters, Salem.