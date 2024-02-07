Periyar University asks faculties to furnish details of publications

COIMBATORE: Periyar University has issued a circular asking teaching faculty to furnish details of books released with or without the consent of the administration.

It was in December last year; the university authorities triggered a controversy by issuing a memo to a professor who published a book on ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy.

Political parties condemned the varsity authorities for seeking an explanation from the professor.

Meanwhile, in a circular issued by Registrar K Thangavel to heads of all departments on Monday, he sought details of books published and an explanation for not taking consent and as well as monetary benefits gained through the publication.

The circular has also listed out the code of conduct for employees on the existing restrictions regarding such publications.