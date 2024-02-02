Periyar University: Act on illegal appointment, urges AUT

COIMBATORE: Members of Association of University Teachers (AUT) have urged the Minister for Higher Education to take swift action on the alleged illegal appointment of incumbent Registrar in-charge K Thangavel as a professor.

“An RTI response from Local Fund Audit (LFA) has confirmed the fact that K Thangavel, a faculty of Mathematics at Gandhigram Rural University in Dindigul has been appointed as Professor of Computer Science Department at Periyar University in Salem. His appointment was made superseding four other contestants with PhD in Computer Science,” said MS Bala Murugan, president of AUT in a petition to Higher Education Minister RS Rajakannappan on Thursday.

The AUT also alleged that K Thangavel had abused his official position and clout with corridors of power to camouflage his appointment details since 2006 from scrutiny of LFA.

“The RTI reply has confirmed that authorities in LFA, Salem in brazen violation of rules, entertained an unofficial letter from K Thangavel requesting clearance of his decade old audit objection. A probe should be conducted to unravel the mystery behind the audit clearance granted with lightning speed,” he added.

Notwithstanding the above illegalities, the AUT also questioned the surreptious approval of his retirement and re-employment upto March 31, 2024.

It is pertinent to note that the incumbent Vice Chancellor and Registrar in-charge had caused a loss to exchequer to the tune of Rs 86 lakh by granting re-employment after superannuation to preferred teachers for extraneous reasons, the petitioner claimed.

K Thangavel has been booked by DVAC for launching PUTER Foundation along with the Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan.