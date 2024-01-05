Periyar Univ professors quizzed by cops in funds misappropriation case

COIMBATORE: The Salem police on Thursday questioned Periyar University professors in connection with an allegation of starting a private entity and misappropriation of public funds.

Following summons issued to them, Periyar University professor R Subramaniya Bharathy, assistant professors KN Jayakumar, A Suresh Kumar, Jayaraman and guest house in-charge A Thantheeswaran appeared for an inquiry at Karuppur police station.

They were questioned for more than two hours. Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan, who is out on bail, was discharged from hospital after treatment for illness on Wednesday evening.

He signed at the Suramangalam police station on Thursday as part of his bail condition. In a further development, the Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) and Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) issued a statement urging the Higher Education Department to place the VC under suspension to ensure a free and fair inquiry in the case.

PUEU legal advisor I Elangovan condemned BJP state president K Annamalai for politicising the issue by alleging that the VC has been booked for not appointing a Registrar recommended by former Higher Education MinisterK Ponmudy.