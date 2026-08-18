Periyar flow reaches Vaigai dam, hope rises

THENI: The Vaigai dam, a lifeline for five districts, is showing signs of recovery after its water level fell to 20 feet in June. The level has now risen to 35.79 feet following increased inflow from the Mullaiperiyar dam.
The 71-foot Vaigai dam had reached an unusually low level amid inadequate monsoon rainfall, which the report attributed to the impact of El Niño. The low storage levels led to the suspension of all drinking water schemes implemented through the dam.
The shortage also meant that water could not be released from the Vaigai dam in June for firstcrop irrigation in Madurai and Dindigul districts, as is usually done every year.
The situation began to change after sudden rains in Kerala increased inflow into the Mullaiperiyar dam and raised its water level. Water was subsequently released from Mullaiperiyar for irrigation in Theni district.
As the released water began reaching the Vaigai dam, its water level started rising steadily. The dam continues to receive inflow, and its level is gradually rising.
For farmers dependent on the Vaigai for irrigation, the rise has also raised expectations of further improvement if the catchment area receives more rain.