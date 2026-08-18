Periyar flow reaches Vaigai dam, hope rises

The 71-foot Vaigai dam had reached an unusually low level amid inadequate monsoon rainfall, which the report attributed to the impact of El Niño. The low storage levels led to the suspension of all drinking water schemes implemented through the dam.

The shortage also meant that water could not be released from the Vaigai dam in June for firstcrop irrigation in Madurai and Dindigul districts, as is usually done every year.

The situation began to change after sudden rains in Kerala increased inflow into the Mullaiperiyar dam and raised its water level. Water was subsequently released from Mullaiperiyar for irrigation in Theni district.