Periyar brith anniversary: CM Vijay takes pledge for a society based on social justice

On the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of social reformer and founder of the Dravidar Kazhagam, Periyar, Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, Chief Minister Vijay and Ministers, including N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, took part in the pledge event held at the Parade Ground at the Secretariat on Thursday.

During the event, the Chief Minister read out the pledge, followed by the other participants.

In the pledge, they stated that they would follow the principles of "Pirappokkum Ella Uyirkkum" (By birth, all are equal) and "Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir" (Every place is our native, every person is our relative) in their lives.

"My activities will be based on the characteristics of self-respect and leadership qualities. I would dedicate myself to the principles of equality, brotherhood and socialism. I would uphold humanity and form a society based on social justice, " the pledge stated.

Before the event, Chief Minister Vijay paid floral tributes to a portrait of Periyar. Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and other officials also participated in the event.