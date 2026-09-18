Periyar brith anniversary: CM Vijay takes pledge for a society based on social justice

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, along with Secretariat staff, took a pledge to form a society based on social justice.
On the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of social reformer and founder of the Dravidar Kazhagam, Periyar, Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, Chief Minister Vijay and Ministers, including N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, took part in the pledge event held at the Parade Ground at the Secretariat on Thursday.
During the event, the Chief Minister read out the pledge, followed by the other participants.
In the pledge, they stated that they would follow the principles of "Pirappokkum Ella Uyirkkum" (By birth, all are equal) and "Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir" (Every place is our native, every person is our relative) in their lives.
"My activities will be based on the characteristics of self-respect and leadership qualities. I would dedicate myself to the principles of equality, brotherhood and socialism. I would uphold humanity and form a society based on social justice, " the pledge stated.
Before the event, Chief Minister Vijay paid floral tributes to a portrait of Periyar. Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and other officials also participated in the event.
Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday paid tribute to social reformer 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy on his birth anniversary, recalling his lifelong struggle for equality, self-respect and social justice.
In a statement, Aadhav said the first Self-Respect Conference, held at Chengalpattu, had declared that the notion of people being superior or inferior by birth must be rejected in its entirety. Periyar propagated this principle of equality throughout his life and served as a guiding light for the people of Tamil Nadu to live with dignity and self-respect, he said.
Aadhav described Periyar as a leader who took the idea of equality to the masses and fought relentlessly for social justice. He also credited Periyar's movement with creating the circumstances that led to the First Constitutional Amendment.
Highlighting his advocacy of women's liberation, Aadhav recalled Periyar's words: "The first step towards human equality is a society in which men and women are equal."
He also described Periyar as a steadfast opponent of Hindi linguistic dominance and recalled his message that a life of self-respect is a life of happiness.
"Let us honour the legacy of Thanthai Periyar, whose principles continue to guide us as a bulwark against caste and religious majoritarianism," Aadhav said.
He called upon people to pledge themselves to the path of secularism and social justice without compromise, asserting that Periyar's principles continued to provide direction in the pursuit of an egalitarian society.
Aadhav later paid floral tributes to Periyar by garlanding his statue and portrait on Anna Salai here.