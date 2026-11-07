Periyar Arivulagam library 'scam': Expect more shockers, says writer Kareem

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association (TNPWAA) has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into book procurement for Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore.
AK Kareem of TNPWAA visited the facility on Friday to examine its book collection, saying he came after seeing a social media post by writer Perumal Murugan.
He claimed to have found more than 2,000 books published by ‘Agal Vilakku’, most priced at Rs 1,500 or more despite containing only 250 to 300 pages. “Such books had been specially produced for the library. More than 50 books carried titles beginning with the prefix 'Thamarai', followed by different names. He said several publications' contents were simplistic and appeared to have been generated using ChatGPT.
Demanding the removal of the books in question, Kareem said a detailed examination of the entire collection could take at least 10 days and might reveal further irregularities. The controversy has also triggered apprehension among youngsters preparing for competitive examinations at the facility.
"We come here expecting reliable study materials to prepare for competitive examinations. Such allegations have made us question the credibility of the books available here. The authorities should ensure that only authentic and quality publications are retained," said H Giridharan, an IAS aspirant who had just passed out of college.
Spread across 6.98 acres, Periyar Arivulagam has a built-up area of 1.98 lakh sq ft. Of the Rs 300-crore project, Rs 245 crore was allocated for construction, Rs 50 crore for procuring 1.25 lakh books and Rs 5 crore for e-books.
The then Chief Minister, MK Stalin, announced the project in 2024 and laid its foundation stone in November that year. The facility was subsequently completed and inaugurated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay last month.