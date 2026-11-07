Periyar Arivulagam library 'scam': Expect more shockers, says writer Kareem

AK Kareem of TNPWAA visited the facility on Friday to examine its book collection, saying he came after seeing a social media post by writer Perumal Murugan.

He claimed to have found more than 2,000 books published by ‘Agal Vilakku’, most priced at Rs 1,500 or more despite containing only 250 to 300 pages. “Such books had been specially produced for the library. More than 50 books carried titles beginning with the prefix 'Thamarai', followed by different names. He said several publications' contents were simplistic and appeared to have been generated using ChatGPT.

Demanding the removal of the books in question, Kareem said a detailed examination of the entire collection could take at least 10 days and might reveal further irregularities. The controversy has also triggered apprehension among youngsters preparing for competitive examinations at the facility.