Periyar Arivulagam library 'scam': DMK says questionable books bought in June

The DMK asked the TVK government to disclose full details, including the purchase order date, the selection committee's recommended list, whether it procured only the recommended books, and the dates of receipt, inspection, and payment.

It questioned why some books published by Agal Vilakku Publications bore Periyar Arivulagam's date stamp on June 22. The dates raise questions about when the procurement was ordered and completed, and why only books from Agal Vilakku and Phoenix Publications bore June date stamps.

In a statement, former DMK Minister Govi Chezhiaan alleged that the ruling party was using the controversy to target the DMK. He also criticised School Education Minister Rajmohan and what he described as TVK's online supporters for making allegations against the DMK over the issue.