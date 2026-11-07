Periyar Arivulagam library 'scam': DMK says questionable books bought in June

CHENNAI: The DMK has sought an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities in book procurement at Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore, accusing the ruling TVK of trying to use the issue for political gain.
The DMK asked the TVK government to disclose full details, including the purchase order date, the selection committee's recommended list, whether it procured only the recommended books, and the dates of receipt, inspection, and payment.
It questioned why some books published by Agal Vilakku Publications bore Periyar Arivulagam's date stamp on June 22. The dates raise questions about when the procurement was ordered and completed, and why only books from Agal Vilakku and Phoenix Publications bore June date stamps.
In a statement, former DMK Minister Govi Chezhiaan alleged that the ruling party was using the controversy to target the DMK. He also criticised School Education Minister Rajmohan and what he described as TVK's online supporters for making allegations against the DMK over the issue.
Chezhiaan said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who had the authority to review government files, should have examined the matter. However, he alleged that the Chief Minister had failed to do so.
Recalling the book procurement policy introduced during the previous DMK regime to ensure transparency in public library purchases, he accused the TVK government of withholding relevant information and spreading allegations against the DMK.
He said the DMK-led government established the Anna and Kalaignar libraries and claimed no similar complaints emerged during its tenure. "Therefore, it is necessary to examine whether there was any ulterior motive or conspiracy behind the issue," he said.
Chezhiaan urged the government to make public the details of the books procured, their authors and publishers. He said legal action should be taken against those found responsible.
Before blaming the previous regime, the present government must account for every action taken during its tenure. Only complete, date-wise disclosure of procurement records, from the purchase order to the final payment, can establish the facts, the statement said.