‘Periyar a political philosophy’

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of the DMK on Sunday celebrated the 145th birth anniversary of EV Ramaswamy alias Thanthai Periyar. CM Stalin, who interpreted the life of Periyar as a “political philosophy,” said, “Periyar was a great social reformer who preached a politics based on humanity and self-respect transcending the language, country and religion.”

In a message on ‘X’ handle, he said Periyar is the basis for all the schemes ‘we’ design for the liberation of women and creation of an egalitarian society. “Like the rule of Perarignar Anna and Kalaignar, this reign of Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is also dedicated to Thanthai Periyar,” added the CM. Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Let us resolve to work tirelessly to spread to the rest of the country his principles that shaped and refined modern TN.”