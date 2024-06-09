Perform with 2026 Assembly polls in mind: CM Stalin warns elected party MPs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday instructed his newly elected party MPs to be wary of the State Assembly polls due in two years and perform accordingly.

Chairing a meeting of the newly elected Parliamentarians of the DMK at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam Saturday evening, Stalin said, "Only two more years are left for the Assembly polls. Hence, people will keep a close tab on the performance of the MPs. So, function with a sense of caution."

Advising the newly elected party MPs to live up to his and party's name, Stalin said, "The INDIA bloc would have formed the government at the Centre even if the results had changed a wee bit in a few states. At the same time, the BJP has not only failed to secure a robust majority, but even a simple majority. The BJP, which claimed that it would win 370 and even 400 seats, has fallen to 240 seats. At this juncture, we must advance our arguments vociferously and fight in the Parliament for the rights of Tamil Nadu. We must argue in the Parliament to get the poll promises fulfilled. All of us have the duty to make a weak BJP government perform through our voices."

Meanwhile, the DMK Parliamentary resolved to relentlessly voice for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, the state's economic and linguistic rights and work in tandem with the other INDIA bloc parties in the Parliament.

A resolution adopted at the meeting to this effect also said that the DMK MPs would be a leading force in the Parliament in preserving the federalism of India, Constitutional principles, social justice, secularism, state autonomy, equal society and democracy.

Another resolution urged NDA constituents Chandrababu Naidu of TDP and Nitish Kumar of JD (U) to earnestly consider and demonstrate the fairness in their demand to abolish the 'unjust' NEET.

The DMK parliamentary party also resolved that the statues of renowned leaders Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar among others must be restored in the exact same location they were removed from on Parliament campus.