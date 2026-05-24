Perfect Pitch: TN draws Olympic roadmap for squash stars after World Cup triumph

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has set its sights firmly on the Olympic podium, with the State government unveiling an aggressive support framework for its emerging squash stars ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games, where the sport will make its Olympic debut.
PWD, Highways and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna, a sportsperson himself, has assured complete institutional backing, ranging from sports science and elite coaching to nutrition, medical support and international-standard training facilities, to athletes from the State aiming for Olympic success.
The assurance came during the Minister's interaction at the Secretariat with Tamil Nadu players who were part of India's title-winning World Cup squash team.
Declaring that Tamil Nadu was entering a decisive phase in its sporting journey, Aadhav Arjuna said the government was determined to rewrite the State's Olympic history by producing medal winners in individual disciplines.
"Winning an Olympic medal is among the toughest achievements in world sport. As a sportsperson myself, I understand the magnitude of that challenge," the minister said, while outlining plans for specialised scientific training, high-performance camps, psychological support, physiotherapy and access to top-tier coaches.
He said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has been consistently pushing a long-term vision to strengthen Tamil Nadu's sporting ecosystem and create athletes capable of excelling on the global stage.
Highlighting Tamil Nadu's growing dominance in squash, the minister noted that three of the four Indian players in the World Cup-winning team hailed from the State. With squash now included in the 2028 Olympics, he said the government's immediate focus was to convert that success into an Olympic medal campaign.
Minister Aadhav also revealed that a direct coordination system involving senior officials, athletes and coaches had been put in place to ensure quicker decisions and uninterrupted support for elite sportspersons.