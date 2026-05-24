Perfect Pitch: TN draws Olympic roadmap for squash stars after World Cup triumph

PWD, Highways and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna, a sportsperson himself, has assured complete institutional backing, ranging from sports science and elite coaching to nutrition, medical support and international-standard training facilities, to athletes from the State aiming for Olympic success.

The assurance came during the Minister's interaction at the Secretariat with Tamil Nadu players who were part of India's title-winning World Cup squash team.

Declaring that Tamil Nadu was entering a decisive phase in its sporting journey, Aadhav Arjuna said the government was determined to rewrite the State's Olympic history by producing medal winners in individual disciplines.