Perambalur water scheme gets administrative sanction for Rs 346 crore

CHENNAI: The Municipal Administration and Water Supply department has given administrative sanction to implement a combined water supply scheme for Perambalur municipality at Rs 346 crore.

As per a GO dated October 23, issued by department secretary D Karthikeyan, TN Water Supply and Drainage Board and the district administration has requested the department to provide a dedicated water supply scheme to Perambalur.

The department has estimated a base year (2025) population of 65,058. Population for intermediate (2040) and ultimate state (2055) is projected as 81,568 and 98,079 respectively. “As an underground sewerage scheme has also been implemented, the pro-rata supply has to be raised from 70 LPCD (litres per capita/day) to 135 LPCD. Hence, it’s essential to formulate a new water supply scheme,” the order said.

Apart from Perambalur municipality, the project area will cover Eraiyur and Padalur SIPCOT Industrial Parks. It’s proposed to tap the total net requirement of 16.19 MLD (million litres per day) in Kollidam river near Nochiyam habitation.

The department has estimated Rs 345.78 crore for implementation and Rs 5.24 crore per year for annual maintenance. The project was first announced during the 2024-2025 budget session.

Moreover, the department will avail a loan of Rs 190 crore from Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (TUFIDCO). The government will provide a one-time grant of Rs 26 crore and SIPCOT will provide Rs 80.29 crore. The municipality will contribute the remaining amount under the Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT) scheme.

Similarly, the department issued a separate order giving administrative sanction to construct underground sewerage schemes in Kallakurichi municipality at Rs 153.86 crore. Further, sanction has been given for Rs 20.93 crore to operate and maintain sewerage treatment plant and Rs 6.84 crore to operate and maintain the collection system.