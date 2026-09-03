Perambalur: Two killed, six injured as omni bus hits lorry on Chennai-Tiruchy NH

CHENNAI: Two people were killed and six others injured when an omni bus collided with a lorry on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway in Perambalur on Thursday (September 3) morning.
The deceased were identified as Pon Baladurai, 52, from Singampunari in Tirupattur district, and Thirunavukkarasu, 32, from Manali in Tiruvallur district.
The omni bus was travelling from Chennai to Madurai when it collided with a lorry travelling from Tindivanam to Pudukkottai.
The accident occurred near the Electricity Board office at the four-way flyover, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Six people, including the bus driver and a woman passenger, were injured in the accident. They were rescued and admitted to Perambalur Government Hospital for treatment.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.