Perambalur Tasmac outlet shifted after residents’ opposition

TIRUCHY: Officials from Perambalur on Wednesday closed a Tasmac outlet that has been opposed by the people from the locality.

It is said, a Tasmac outlet was functioning at Perambalur-Attur road and the residents around the place have been opposing the functioning of the outlet stating that they were facing several inconveniences.

Despite having expressed their opposition, the outlet was functioning in the location and so the residents approached the district administration and submitted a petition to remove the outlet from the spot. They also threatened a road block protest on Wednesday.

In such a backdrop, on Wednesday, a team of officials along with the police came to the place where the outlet was functioning and closed the shop.

They also displayed a bill about the shifting of the shop to another location. Subsequently, the residents withdrew their protest announcement.