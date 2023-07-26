Perambalur SP directed to file status report about toll plaza attack

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Perambalur Superintendent of Police (SP) to file the status report of the Thirumanthurai toll plaza attack, which happened on October 10, 2022.



The petitioner Trichy Tollway Private Limited moved the Madras High Court (MHC), filed a contempt petition against Perambalur SP S Mani for disobeying the court's order by not rendering adequate police protection at the Thirumanthurai toll plaza.

The petition was listed before Justice R Suresh Kumar. The petitioner's counsel Inthu Karunakaran said that on October 30 2022 a person called Natarajan, who is a brother of the retrenched workman Selladurai from the toll plaza, along with a local politician, Karuppiah, and other few other members rushed to the toll lanes, obstructed the traffic and created major ruckus in the Thirumanthurai toll plaza.

Shockingly, even during the untoward incident which caused a life threat to the employee involved in toll collection at Thirumanthurai toll plaza, the policemen of more than 15, desperately failed to stop the mob from indulging in such illegal activities, said the counsel. They also failed to protect the employees and maintain law and order in the Thirumanthurai toll plaza, which is an act of disobeying the order given by this court, the counsel added.

The counsel who appeared for the policeman said that FIR has been filed about the attack that happened at the Thirumanthurai toll plaza.

Regarding the submission, the judge directed the police to file the status report and adjourned the case for three weeks.

On 10 October 2022 the single judge of the MHC has directed the SP's of Kallakuruchi and Perambalur to render adequate police protection at toll plazas at Sengurichi and Thirumanthurai, the required amount will be collected from the toll plaza.

However, the toll plaza management has filed a contempt petition stating that the Perambalur SP didn't render adequate police protection to the Thirumanthurai toll plaza's employees.