Perambalur school students contribute Rs 25K to CM's Relief Fund

TIRUCHY: Students from a private school from Perambalur donated a fund of Rs 25,000 of their savings to the District Collector to be sent to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Tuesday.

There are around 438 students studying in St Joseph’s Global School at Eraiyur in Perambalur from LKG to Class 10.

Principal S Anand Vimalraj had asked the student to contribute to the CM’s relief fund that could be utilised for the flood affected people.

Soon the students brought their savings which added up to Rs 25,000. The principal approached Collector K Karpagam along with the student representatives on Tuesday to hand over the money.

Disaster Management Tasildhar Chinnadurai, the school Correspondent Sr Selvamary and others were present.