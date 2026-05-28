Perambalur police register case against 120 DMK, VCK cadres

The clash between the DMK and the VCK cadres resulted in severely injuring a DMK functionary and damage to several vehicles at Kunnam bus stand in Perambalur on Tuesday, when cadres of both parties attempted to stage a protest against each other despite the police denying permission. The groups from both parties assembled at Kunnam bus stand and attempted to stage a protest against each other.

However, the police who were on duty advised them to vacate the place immediately. But a few cadres from both parties who came there by two-wheeler raised slogans against each other, and tension picked up for a while. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Perambalur police registered a case against 120 cadres from both parties based on the separate complaints lodged by DMK and VCK members.