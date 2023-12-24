Perambalur police arrest two for possessing unlicensed country guns

TIRUCHY: Perambalur police on Saturday arrested two persons for possessing country guns without licence.

It is said that Arumbavur police in Perambalur received information that a few persons were possessing country guns and using them for hunting animals.

Based Ib the information, the police rushed to Gowndanpalayam G Raja (42), and P Kalyanam were found to be possessing the guns.

Upon investigation, the police found that the duo were regularly hunting animals. Subsequently, the police arrests the duo and produced them before the court and they were lodged in the prison.