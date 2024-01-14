Perambalur milk producers block road demanding hike in procurement price

TIRUCHY: Milk producers from Perambalur staged a roadblock protest on Saturday demanding the procurement price of Rs 38 per litre.

According to protesters, there are as many as 510 members in the Perambalur Milk Producers Cooperative Society and they have been given a procurement price of Rs 33 per litre. The fight for a hike in the procurement price has been continuing for the past nine months but the demands are not fulfilled, they added.

Despite the State government already announcing the procurement price of Rs 38 per litre the Perambalur society has not increased the price so far. On Saturday, the members who assembled at Kamarajar Road blocked the vehicular movement.

On information, the Perambalur police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. Meanwhile, the Aavin officials also visited the protesting milk producers and held talks. Upon assurance by the officials, they dispersed from the spot.