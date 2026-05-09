People’s verdict being respected, says BJP; urges Vijay to appeal for calm

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said the people’s mandate in Tamil Nadu was being respected, even as uncertainty persisted over the formation of the next government in the State.
In a video message, amid the continuing political deadlock, Tamilisai said there was broad concern across political circles that a stable government should be formed at the earliest.
“It is true that the political process necessary for the formation of a new government in Tamil Nadu is moving forward. The people’s verdict is being respected and that is why several opportunities are being provided,” she said.
The BJP leader, however, expressed concern over what she described as emotionally charged reactions from some party workers and supporters amid the prevailing political situation.
Without naming any party directly, she referred to recent incidents involving supporters, including a person allegedly injuring himself with a blade outside the VCK office and another attempting self-immolation at Valliyoor. The latter was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, she said.
“The present political situation must be approached in a constructive and realistic manner. It is worrying that some cadres are reacting emotionally,” Tamilisai said.
She urged TVK chief C Joseph Vijay to immediately appeal to his supporters to maintain peace and avoid taking any extreme steps.
“He should issue a message asking those who voted for him and his supporters to remain calm and refrain from taking any dangerous decisions,” she added.