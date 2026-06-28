People's nod for power share proves DMK wrong: Congress MP Praveen Chakravarty

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Chakravarty said the people had clearly endorsed coalition governance. "Whether the DMK chooses to contest alone or with alliance partners is its internal matter. However, we have proved wrong their claim that the people of Tamil Nadu would not accept a coalition government," he said.

Welcoming the appointment of Manickam Tagore as president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, Chakravarty said it had infused the party with renewed energy and enthusiasm. He expressed confidence that Tagore would strengthen the organisation and provide a new direction to the state unit.