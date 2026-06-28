People's nod for power share proves DMK wrong: Congress MP Praveen Chakravarty

CHENNAI: Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarty on Sunday said the DMK's claim that the people of Tamil Nadu would never accept a coalition government had been proved wrong, asserting that the TVK-Congress alliance had demonstrated public support for coalition governance.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Chakravarty said the people had clearly endorsed coalition governance. "Whether the DMK chooses to contest alone or with alliance partners is its internal matter. However, we have proved wrong their claim that the people of Tamil Nadu would not accept a coalition government," he said.
Welcoming the appointment of Manickam Tagore as president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, Chakravarty said it had infused the party with renewed energy and enthusiasm. He expressed confidence that Tagore would strengthen the organisation and provide a new direction to the state unit.
Chakravarty said the Congress would strongly oppose the proposed delimitation exercise and the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, expected to be introduced by the BJP-led Union Government during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. He alleged that the measures would adversely affect Tamil Nadu's rights and undermine the principles of federalism.
On the proposed Mekedatu Dam project, Chakravarty reiterated the Tamil Nadu Congress's opposition and said the party had directly conveyed its concerns to DK Shivakumar. He said the Congress, as a national party, was capable of facilitating a political resolution to inter-state disputes.
Referring to the performance of the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government, Chakravarty said it had been in office for only a month and should be given adequate time to deliver results. He added that the government had already instilled public confidence through its governance initiatives and was actively addressing issues such as law and order, women's safety and drug control.