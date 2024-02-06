People will teach Modi a lesson for economic destruction of India: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Tuesday criticized the Parliamentary speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the people of the nation would definitely teach a lesson to Modi in the ensuing Parliamentary polls for destroying the country's economy.

Taking strong exception to the PM's critique of former prime ministers Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Alagiri said that even if a thousand Modis come together they cannot cover up the contribution of Nehru and Indira to the national progress by engaging in malicious campaigns.

Listing out that various achievements of the two Congress stalwarts, Alagiri said that Prime Minister Modi who grew in the tradition of the RSS, which called the national flag a piece of cloth and which did not hoist the national flag for 22 years continuously other than August 15 1947 and January 26 1950, does not deserve to criticize the Congress leaders and its tradition.

Wondering if the PM could draw a parallel between the sacrifice of the Congress and RSS leaders, the TNCC president said that the PM who comes from the background of no history, is dreaming of the rise of Rahul Gandhi by distorting the history of Nehru and Indira.

Citing the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul, Alagiri advised PM Modi, who pushed the country's economy into a state of insolvency by borrowing Rs 117 lakh crore debt in the last ten years, to make attempts to prevent the destruction of the livelihood of Indians.

"Stop the rupee from plummeting. Stop promoting corruption by amassing funds through electoral bonds. People of India will teach a fitting lesson to Modi in the 2024 Parliamentary Polls for contributing to the economic collapse of the country," Alagiri said.