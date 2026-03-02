People will reject NDA & its falsehoods: CPI

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Monday (March 2) wondered whether Edappadi Palaniswami was still in the driver's seat of the alliance he claims to lead, referring to contradictory speeches delivered by rival National Democratic Alliance's partners on power share, referring to PM Modi's recent talk in Madurai, asserting that a coalition government will be formed in the State.
People would reject such falsehoods and contradictions, the CPI leader said in a statement. Differences within the alliance are wide and open, as BJP leaders continue to claim they will form the NDA government, while AIADMK chief Palaniswami claims to form a government on its own, but without refuting such claims, Veerapandian said.
Referring to disaster relief shared to the State, he said that between 2014 and 2025, Tamil Nadu had sought Rs 24,679 crore from the Union government for cyclone and flood relief, but received only 17 per cent of the amount. He alleged that BJP-ruled states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh were given 100 per cent more funds.
Veerapandian also said approval has not been granted for Metro Rail projects in Madurai and Coimbatore. He further alleged that the Union government had withheld Rs 2,401 crore in education funds for refusing to accept the National Education Policy 2020 and the PM SHRI scheme, which he said ran counter to Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy.
Describing the Madurai rally as filled with empty slogans, he said people would give a fitting response.