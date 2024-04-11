People will reject Modi, opportunist allies and a weak AIADMK, says Stalin in Theni

MADURAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin launched a multi-pronged attack against opposition parties at a public meeting in Theni, claiming that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami is on a losing streak ever since the death of party supremo J Jayalalithaa, meanwhile attacking the NDA and its allies as opportunists with no sympathies for the people.



Seeking votes for DMK’s Theni candidate Thanga Tamil Selvan and CPM’s Dindigul nominee R Sachidanandam at a campaign rally, Stalin said Modi’s ‘flop’ roadshow at T Nagar in Chennai is a sign of their fall.

Stalin underscored the theme of DMK slogan ‘vendam Modi’ (say no to Modi) and warned if the BJP is voted to power again, the peaceful nation will be torn apart by violence as the saffron party is sowing seeds of hatred into the minds of people. There would be no democracy in India, no debate in Parliament, no elections, states would be stripped of authority and above all, social justice would be buried deep if the BJP is voted to power again, Stalin said.

Refuting Modi’s claim on his social media post about the BJP government’s commitment to expand the second phase of the Metro rail project in Chennai, Stalin the Modi government on the contrary stalled the project. “The Union Home Minister laid the foundation in 2020 for the Metro expansion but did not allot funds. It is the Dravidian Model government that allotted funds of Rs 12,000 crore every year to ensure progress so that it doesn’t end up like the Madurai AIIMS project,” the DMK leader said.

Modi could never stop TN’s growth as the Dravidian Model government is flourishing in the state which is against all forms of corrupt practices. The DMK chief took a jibe at the PM saying, that if any university for corruption needs to be set up, Modi will be the only qualified Indian for the post of Vice-Chancellor, referring to the BJP-led NDA government’s electoral bonds scheme and PM Cares fund, which he alleged as forms of legalising corruption. Citing these, he said Modi has no moral right to speak against corruption.

Stalin said the AIADMK general secretary was daydreaming of facing Assembly elections along with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the tacit support of the BJP at the Centre, which mulled one nation, one election policy, thinking that he could rout DMK despite his losing streak. The DMK president vowed that the Dravidian major would win big in Assembly segments considered the stronghold of AIADMK too in the 2026 State polls.

The CM slammed allies of the NDA for opportunism. The former AIADMK leader and present-day AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran joining hands with the BJP is an opportunism at its best, Stalin said. The NDA candidate for Theni wanted to protect himself from the FERA case and joined hands with the saffron party, Stalin added. “In the 2019 LS polls the people of the Theni constituency were deceived by the family of O Panneerselvam,” he said and sought the voters to be cautious not to be deceived by the family of VK Sasikala this time.

Terming the NDA and AIADMK as not having sympathies for the people, Stalin said EPS acted deadly against the interests of farmers by taking a stand against ryots protesting against three farm bills. “It was the DMK government that presented an exclusive budget for farmers, who’re also provided with free electricity for agriculture,” he added.