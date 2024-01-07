People will not accept naming jallikattu stadium after Kalaignar, says Annamalai

MADURAI: People will not accept christening the newly built jallikattu stadium after former chief minister M Karunanidhi, in Madurai. The stadium construction is nearing the final stages at Keelakarai village near Alanganallur in Madurai district.

Talking to reporters in Madurai on Saturday, BJP State president K Annamalai said during the DMK-Congress regime, jallikattu was banned, but the State government has come up with the idea of naming the stadium as ‘Kalaignar Jallikattu Stadium’.

The stadium is coming up at a place no way connected to the bull taming sport and the local people and bull owners were not willing to access the stadium.

Citing these, Annamalai said the government should not be adamant and give up its move of naming the stadium after Karunanidhi. Further, he said the government should hold talks with the transport workers unions and arrive at an amicable solution to the demands of the workers, who called for an indefinite strike from January 9.

“After the DMK government came to power, 35,000 job positions remained vacant in the transport corporation and as a result 6,000 bus services were suspended in the State,” he said.