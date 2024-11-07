People will give befitting reply to whoever says DMK should be destroyed: DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: In a thinly veiled attack on actor-turned-politician Vijay, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin said on Thursday that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the detractors of DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

While speaking during the wedding event of a party functionary the Deputy CM said, "Today, many people have started to come out and says DMK should be destroyed. There is no need to respond to those things, Tamil Nadu people will give befitting reply to that."

Saying that AIADMK and BJP are wishing for cracks in the DMK alliance, he added, "If we take AIADMK it has various teams and BJP which no one cares about, and they all are wishing for cracks in the DMK alliance. DMK alliance is strong, headed by MK Stalin and this has been said by our leader and also by our alliance leaders. In upcoming 2026 our target has been set more than 200 seats. We have to travel towards that."

Earlier on November 4, Chief Minister MK Stalin also replied to actor-turned-politician Vijay's allegations against the party, as the CM said that his party has performed well over the past four years and does not find it necessary to address such trivial matters.

Actor-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday held its executive and district secretaries meeting and passed resolutions condemning BJP-led Union Government and the DMK-led State Government over various issues. 26 resolutions were passed in the meeting. They include those condemning the Centre's proposal for a 'One Nation One Election' and the DMK government's "poor" handling of law and order and state finances.

Responding to the accusations, Stalin said, "Whoever starts a new party says DMK should be destroyed. I just say to them just think about this government's achievement in last 4 years. In one word if need to be say 'Vazhga Vasavalargal' (let Criticisers live). I am not worrying about those things. Our journey is to do good things for the people. We don't like to waste our time by responding to unnecessarily to all. We don't have enough time to work for the people."