People will end DMK's dynasty politics in next polls, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said people will end DMK’s dynasty politics in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Hitting out at the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, the AIADMK leader said people will put a full stop to dynasty politics in the ensuing assembly polls.

“There are many senior functionaries, who had gone to prison and worked hard in the party. But they all were left out and only a person born in Karunanidhi’s family could get the Chief Minister post. It was Karunanidhi, and then Stalin and now Udhayanidhi Stalin. The ministers, who have become slaves in the party say they would welcome even if Inbanidhi comes. The DMK has become like a rule of a kingdom and people will never allow a single family from ruining the power,” he said to the media.

Taking a dig at appointing V Senthilbalaji as a minister soon after his release from prison, Palaniswami, while recollecting Stalin calling him a brother and lauding his sacrifice, had cast his doubts about whether police would monitor and take action if he violated the court’s bail conditions.

To a query on Governor RN Ravi giving his assent to Senthilbalaji’s induction into the cabinet, the leader of the opposition, said he must accept the recommendations of the Chief Minister.