‘People will chase away Guv’

COIMBATORE: Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan on Wednesday said people of Tamil Nadu would chase away Governor RN Ravi, if he continues to create unnecessary trouble to the elected government.

Speaking to reporters in Erode, Elangovan said the Governor has been creating unnecessary trouble for CM MK Stalin and government.

“The party cadre and leaders are patient, by obeying the orders of the Chief Minister. If the Governor continues to trouble, then people of Tamil Nadu will chase him away. He will be taught a lesson, if he does not give assent to bills passed in the Assembly,” he said.

Claiming that the Governor is blocking the appointment of former DGP C Sylendra Babu as TNPSC chairman, the Congress leader said there will soon be an end to him.

Taking pot shots at BJP state president K Annamalai by saying that he will disappear after his ‘padayatra,’ Elangovan said he speaks only lies and it need not be taken seriously.

Responding to a query on likely change in state leadership of the party, the MLA said he does not desire for any post.