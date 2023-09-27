'People who wants to divide India, are speaking against Sanatana Dharma'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday reiterated that those who want to divide the country are speaking against Sanatana Dharma.

Addressing at the 'Sanatana Utsav', a valedictory event of 45th Chaturmasya of Shri Vidyadheesha Theertaru Swamiji here, the Governor said, "Ambedkar mentioned in the Constitution that India is Bharat. Bharat was formed from Sanatana Dharma only.

"Those who want to divide the country, are speaking against Sanatana Dharma. The basic chapter of Sanatana Dharma is in our Vedas. Sanatana Dharma is the need of the world, " he said alluding to the state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other DMK netas' remarks against Sanatana Dharma.

Earlier in the day, a delegation led by Alok Kumar, National Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and submitted a memorandum on the attacks on Sanatana Dharma in the state.