People who don't know the history are talking about it: Stalin on Katchatheevu issue

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday chaired the Fisherman Welfare Conference in Rameswaram, and said that people are talking about the issue of ceding of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka without knowing the history.

"Without knowing the history they are insinuating that the transfer of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka by way of mutual agreements in 1974 was done freely. They are talking without basic knowledge that Katchatheevu island, which is historically part of India, has been taken over by the DMK. The AIADMK was the only party that walked out of the all-party meeting for Katchatheevu. AIADMK always makes it clear that they are betraying Tamil Nadu," he said.

"The then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi went to Delhi and insisted that Katchatheevu island shouldn't be thrown under the carpet. Karunanidhi wrote a letter stating that Katchatheevu was never favorable to the Sri Lankan government and the island belongs to India," he added.

He reiterated that retrieval of Katchatheevu was the permanent solution for the plaguing fishermen issue.

The Chief Minister's reference regarding the ceding of the island comes days after PM Modi said it was the Indira Gandhi government that gave the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974.

The CM also condemned harassment and attacks on Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. He said that the continued attacks on Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy show the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ''weak'' and has increased during the current NDA regime.

Earlier on July 20, CM Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to take up key issues with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, including the retrieval of Katchatheevu.