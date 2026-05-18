People voted for change, we must deliver honest governance: Health Minister Arunraj

CHENNAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare K G Arunraj on Monday urged officials of the Health Department to work with a sense of responsibility and commitment, asserting that the people had voted for change with immense faith in the new government and expected a transparent and efficient administration in return.
Addressing department officials, the Minister said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was keen on ensuring honest governance and people-centric administration across all sectors, particularly in public healthcare.
“People have elected this government with great trust. We must provide good governance and deliver an honest administration,” Arunraj said, while stressing the need for accountability and responsiveness within the department.
The Minister further said the government’s objective was to make Tamil Nadu’s healthcare sector the number one department in the State administration and called upon officials to work collectively towards that goal.
“Healthcare should emerge as the leading department in Tamil Nadu. Every one of you must work towards achieving that vision,” he told the officials.
Drawing from his own professional background, Arunraj said he understood the functioning of government institutions, having worked as a doctor before entering public life. However, he reminded officials that the public mandate reflected expectations of visible change in governance and service delivery.
“I have served as a doctor and I understand how government offices function. But people have voted believing in change. Officials must keep that in mind while carrying out their duties,” he said.