People throng Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus to take a look at the facilities

CHENNAI: State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) commenced operations from the newly opened Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam on Sunday with many people visiting the terminus to take a look at the new facility.

SETC has started operating its southern districts bound buses operation from Kilambakkam terminus on Sunday while the ECR and Bengaluru bound buses would depart from CMBT at Koyambedu. Buses of other transport corporations plying via GST road stopped at Kilambakkam to pick up passengers.

After the Pongal festival, all other six transport corporation buses plying to the Southern District would start from Kilambakkam.

MTC also started operating buses from the newly inaugurated Kalaingar Centenary Bus terminus, connecting to different parts of the city based on the provided schedule.

"Signboards and route information boards have been fixed, and regulation staff, as well as enquiry staff, have been posted for the convenience of the public," said an MTC official.

Apart from the passengers arriving at the Kilambakkam terminus to board buses to Southern districts and other places, many people visiting the Vandalur Zoo arrived at the new terminus to take a look at infrastructure facilities.

Some passengers said that public announcements should be installed to notify the passengers about the arrival and departure of buses.

CMDA and HR & CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Sunday inspected the KCBT to take stock of the bus operation. He inspected the bus time office, CCTV monitoring centre, bus platforms, and public toilets. He interacted with the passengers over the amenities at the terminus.

Transport Department Additional Chief Secretary Phanindra Reddy inspected the MTC bus terminus at Kilambakkam and reviewed the bus operating routes.