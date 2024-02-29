People surrender voter IDs as lands registered as porombokke

TIRUCHY: After the revenue officials mistakenly registered a residential area as poramboke in UDR (Updating Registry Scheme), the residents who have been dwelling in the village for more than 35 years have surrendered their EPIC to the RDO in Thanjavur on Wednesday as they were not able to obtain patta for their land.



It is said, there are more than 3,000 families residing at Sannapuram village located under Thirunageswaram town panchayat in Thanjavur and they have been paying the taxes for property and water and obtained EB connection, Aadhaar and ration cards.

In such a backdrop, the revenue officials undertook UDR survey in 1988 and mistakenly registered the particular residential area as poramboke land. Since then, the residents were not able to get patta for their land and they were keeping on approaching the officials for resurvey of the land but the officials failed to pay attention to their requests.

The irate residents decided to surrender their EPIC with the Thirunageswaram VAO and boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. They collected all the 8,000 ID cards and went to the office of the VAO. When they went there, they saw the Kumbakonam RDO Poornima was present and so they handed over their cards with the RDO. The protesting residents told the RDO that they would collect back the cards once the district administration conducts resurvey and distribute them patta.