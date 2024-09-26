People of TN unhappy under DMK’s rule, claims H Raja

CHENNAI: State BJP convener H Raja on Wednesday said the people of Tamil Nadu were disappointed in the last three years of DMK rule and they are not happy with the Stalin-led DMK regime.

Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters, after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Raja said the only disappointment is that the DMK rule has been going on for three years.

Raja said this in response to the chief minister M K Stalin’s statement on Udhayanidhi’s elevation as deputy chief minister.

Pointing out the increasing crimes in the State, the BJP leader said, “In the Stalin-led DMK regime, students go to school and colleges with weapons and massacres continue. Six murders took place in a single day. Tamil Nadu has turned into a heaven for murders.”

Commenting on the DMK-VCK row, the BJP veteran said the ongoing tussle in the DMK-led alliance is DMK’s problem.

“Thirumavalavan says there is no flutter in DMK-VCK ties. DMK should be worried if any. Why should we be worried?” he questioned.

Raja also said the People’s Welfare Front (Makkal Nala Koottani) where the VCK played a pivotal role in 2016 secured just 6 per cent votes, he noted.