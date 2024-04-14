People have started realising BJP’s hate politics: TNCC Chief

TIRUCHY: People have started to realise the hate politics practiced by the BJP and there is no safety for women and minorities in the country, said TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday.

“BJP will give a fitting reply this Lok Sabha elections,” the State Congress chief. Speaking on the sidelines of paying tribute to the memorial of Vedaranyam Salt Satyagraha movement in Tiruchy, Selvaperunthagai said, for the past 10 years of the BJP government, the people from all walks of life have been suffering.

“There is no safety for the women, marginalised and minority people in the country. It is time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP State unit president K Annamalai to learn about the salt satyagraha movement and how the leaders sacrificed their lives for the nation,” said Selvaperunthugai. “They (BJP) also should learn thoroughly about the freedom struggle and the lives of the freedom fighters and learn what sacrifice mean,” he said. Stating that the people of the country have started to realise the hate politics of the BJP, the TNCC chief said, people of Tamil Nadu will never yield to their plans and will teach a fitting lesson during the election.

He stated that Annamalai has betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu by maintaining silence when one Union Minister from Karnataka blamed Tamil Nadu for a blast at Rameshwaram café.

He assured that the Congress will always stand with the people and will voice for their rights whenever it is required.