People have faith in TVK: Minister Ramesh

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the Deepavali Khadi sales in Tiruchy in view of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi, Ramesh said TVK is committed to bringing development to the state, and the welfare schemes brought out by the government have a great impact among the people. This would fetch an easy win in the upcoming bypolls. He refused the claim of TVK distributing money to voters. He stressed that there is no need for distributing money as the welfare schemes will speak a lot to the voters, he said.

Stating that the DMK leaders have been losing control while speaking in public and uttering filthy comments, Ramesh said that the DMK leaders should follow the path of Anna and practice the principles he taught. “Otherwise, the people will teach a fitting lesson to everyone in the DMK as was done to the party president MK Stalin in Kolathur constituency,” Ramesh said.