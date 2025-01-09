People doubt DMK regime created fearful situation for women in TN: RB Udhayakumar

CHENNAI: Upping its ante against the DMK regime on the AU sexual assault case issue, Deputy Leader of Opposition RB Udhayakumar on Wednesday said that the people of the state were doubtful that the DMK regime has created a fearful situation for women in Tamil Nadu.

Moving a Special Call Attention Motion in the State Assembly on the AU sexual assault case issue, Udhayakumar blamed the State government for leaking the case FIR and wondered, "Who is that SIR? The whole country is rattled by the case. What is the stand of the ruling party on the issue? The Chief Minister has not clarified the issue so far."

Recalling the media interaction of the commissioner of the Greater Chennai City Police in the aftermath of the case, the AIADMK MLA asked why the CoP convened a press conference and made statements about the case at its nascent stage of investigation.

"Why did the CoP claim that only one person was involved, and the accused did not call any SIR, and his mobile was in flight mode? Who was he trying to protect? No action was taken by the DMK against the accused party functionary," he asked.

Asserting that the AIADMK would continue to fight till justice is delivered to the victim, the deputy leader of the opposition said that not a day passed in the State without crimes against women. Intervening during the debate in the Zero Hour, Leader of the House Duraimurugan said that crimes against women take place in all governments and criminals continue to commit crimes in all governments.

"What happened in Pollachi?" Duraimurugan sarcastically wondered. Udhayakumar also sought to know how a person with the Goondas Act slapped thrice on him entered the university campus.