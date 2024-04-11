People commence Ramadan festival celebrations with special prayers

CHENNAI: Ramadan is celebrated on April 11, this year and according it has begun with special prayers.

Earlier, as the moon was not sighted on Tuesday evening, Tamil Nadu Chief Kazi Dr. Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub declared that Tamil Nadu will celebrate Ramadan on Thursday.

On the occasion of Ramadan festival, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, PMK Founder Ramadoss, Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperunthagai, TMC President GK Vasan, Anbumani Ramadoss, TTV Dinakaran and other politicians have also extended their wishes to the people.

Ramadan is celebrated in all the districts of Tamil Nadu which includes Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi.

The festival is also celebrated in other places in India including Delhi.

More than thousands Muslims gathered at the mosque in the early morning to offer special prayers.