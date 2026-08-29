People chose TVK, ended 50-year failed legacy: Minister B Rajkumar

The debate took place during the discussion of grant requests for the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Participating in the debate, Housing Minister B Rajkumar said the people of the State had ended the rule of the DMK and AIADMK after nearly five decades and brought the two parties together on the Opposition benches through the TVK.

He said the DMK and AIADMK should remain in the Opposition for several more years and that the present situation, with both parties seated together on the Opposition side, should continue.