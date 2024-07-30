People celebrate the stoppage of Coimbatore to Tirupati train at Samalpatti in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: The people of the Samalpatti had given a petition to the central government for the prompt introduction of a fast passenger train three days per week from Coimbatore to Tirupati.

After the announcement of the requested train will stop at 9.30 am and 6.34 pm, people began to celebrate to at Samalpatti railway station, under the leadership of Krishnagiri Congress Party and Member of Parliament, Gopinath.

The stoppage would benefit thousands of people in Udhagamandalam, Mettupalayam, Pochampalli, Chengam, Krishnagiri, and surrounding areas.

Former Legislative Assembly members Narasimman and Krishnamurthy, DMK union secretaries Muthrampatti Kumaresan and Rajini Selvam, Congress party state secretary Arumugham, state general secretary Ekambavanan, Congress party committee member Mittapalli Kumaresan, Udhagamandalam VCK constituency secretary Sangath Tamil Saravanan, and DMK district deputy secretary Chandran were also present in the event.

Many people, including District Youth Wing deputy organizer Loyola Rajasekhar, participated in the event.

Following this, a petition was submitted to Gopinath requesting additional facilities at the railway station and the construction of a small elevated bridge to cross the railway tracks. He assured that action would be taken promptly in this regard.

Samalpatti also acts as a primary intermediate route connecting Coimbatore and Chennai.