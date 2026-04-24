People break barriers, rewrite political grammar: TVK chief Vijay after record polling

In a statement, Joseph Vijay said the long-held notion that politics belonged only to the powerful, the experienced, or office-holders had been shattered by ordinary citizens. He underscored the visible surge of first-time engagement among youth and women, calling it both remarkable and necessary.

“Large segments that once stayed away from polling stations have stepped out in unprecedented numbers. The April 23 vote will stand as a high point in Tamil Nadu’s electoral history,” Vijay said, pointing to an estimated 85 per cent turnout. “Polling booths resembled temple festivals, with families arriving together, many travelling from other states and even abroad at considerable cost, solely to vote,” he noted.

The actor-politician said the scale of participation had given tangible meaning to the oft-used phrase festival of democracy. “This is only a beginning,” he added, offering humble gratitude to voters across generations.