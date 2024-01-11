People are unhappy with administration of Sri Kachabeswarar Temple since ancient trees being chopped

CHENNAI: The pruning and chopping of trees by the administrators of Sri Kachabeswarar Temple had created tension among pilgrims and tree activists as the temple goers complained a few ancient trees were allegedly chopped.

The Sri Kachabeswarar Temple is one of the oldest temples is said to be several centuries old. The temple would be visited by devotees all over the world especially on Sundays for the special pooja that would be held in the temple.

"There are many ancient trees on the temple premises and it is maintained by the temple authorities. The Vanni, Bilva and Nagalinga trees are 200 years old, and the Banyan tree and the Golden shower are more than 500 years old. In December last week, the temple administration started to chop the trees one by one and most of the trees lost all of their branches," a said a local devotee wishing not to be named.

When I expressed my dissent the authorities asked me to mind my business, the devotee said. The devotees and the activists who visited the temple were against the act of temple authorities but there was no proper response from any of them when asked the reason for chopping the ancient trees.

A Dilli Babu, an activist from Kancheepuram said the administration has chopped the trees against the agama laws of the temple and most of the trees were giving us flowers and leaves for conducting pooja.

The Bodhi tree used to give pure oxygen to the devotees who visit the temple but the authorities chopped the branches of the Bodhi tree. He said that we had filed a complaint with the Hindu Religious department in Chennai and requested them to take action.

However, the official sources from the Temple administration said that after 18 years Kumbabishekam is about to be held in the temple in February. Since the branches of the trees were disturbing the temple's small towers the administration decided to cut the branches after getting permission from the higher authorities.

Only one tree was chopped completely since it was too weak and other trees were not damaged and they would grow again, the temple officials said.