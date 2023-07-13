People are our real boss: CM Stalin tells IAS probationers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that the people are the real bosses of the government and it was the duty of the bureaucrats to fulfil their needs.

Addressing 33 UPSC recruits who successfully cracked All India Service exams for the year 2022, Stalin said, "You have the responsibility to fulfil the needs of the poor people who approach you. Be compassionate with the people. They are our real superior officers (bosses). You must earn their good will first. Keep that in mind forever."

Advising the UPSC new recruits to continue reading, especially reading the society, the CM said, "Do not stop reading. Study society. It will only guide you in the right way. Learn the rules, practices, government schemes and their guidelines comprehensively during your training. Function in a way you do not compromise on what you learn."

"See what the law says and what your conscience says. Act after that, " the CM added, citing how the district collectors have swung into action after they were entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the Kalaignar Magazhir Urimai Thogai scheme.

Reiterating that whoever needs Rs 1,000 would benefit from the scheme, Stalin said that officers like them who would occupy key posts must monitor the schemes and implement them.

Stating that high offices come with great responsibility and duty, the CM said that the lives of the rural masses would be lifted only through the schemes of the government.