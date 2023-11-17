People angry with DMK govt, says Udhayakumar

MADURAI: People are angry with the ‘inactive’ ruling DMK government, said AIADMK MLA RB Udhayakumar in Madurai on Thursday.

The DMK government is never bothered about growth and development of people, but Chief Minister MK Stalin is only concerned about the development of his descendants, he said.

Criticising Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, he said the government under the DMK regime did nothing for the welfare of people and questioned how his party men could reach out the public ahead of DMK’s Youth Wing conference.

The Stalin-led government did not fulfill promises made in the election manifesto, he said and added that NEET could not be abolished, failed to bring Cauvery water and farmers have not even yet received their crop insurance.

Moreover, the state is in deep debt as over the last 28 months now, it incurred debt of Rs 7.5 lakh crore and the CM did not utter a word on the debt, he added.