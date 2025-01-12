Penalise Kumbakonam commissioner for not complying with court orders: MHC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to take action against the Kumbakonam municipal corporation commissioner for not evicting the encroachments made in Mahamaha Kulam, by not complying with the court orders.

It is very clear that the Commissioner of Kumbakonam Municipal Corporation is hand in glove with the encroachers and he is reluctant to comply with the court orders to remove the encroachments, wrote a division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Abdul Quddhose while ordering disciplinary action.

The bench directed the Secretary, Municipal Administration to initiate appropriate action and file a report, the matter was posted to January 27, for further proceedings.

Advocate Elephant G Rajendran preferred a contempt petition seeking action against authorities not implementing a court order to evict the encroachers.

According to the petitioner, several commercial shops around the bank of Mahama Kulam had encroached on it and denied access to devotees. Some of the encroachers got patta for the encroached land also, he said. Hence, he sought the court's direction to evict the encroachers.

In 2018, the HC ordered to evict all the encroachers.

Subsequently, Rajendran moved a contempt petition alleging that the authorities are not taking action to remove the encroachments, despite the court's order.

It may be noted that the HC came down heavily on the Kumbakonam Collector for filing a report that steps have been taken to provide alternative space for the encroachers.

"Allowing alternative space for encroachers shows the collector is not fit for his post" wrote the bench and directed to remove the encroachment dehors the allotment.