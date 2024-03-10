Pedestrian killed, juice stall owner hurt as private bus runs amok in Perambalur

TIRUCHY: A private bus ran amok and crashed on a juice stall in Perambalur killing a pedestrian and seriously injuring the shop owner on Saturday. A private bus bound from Malayalapatti bound for Perambalur was reportedly driven at a high speed when the accident happened.

When the bus reached Annamangalam-Esanai Kaikatti road, the bus driver lost control of the bus and hit a pedestrian who was identified as Selvaraj (50) and crashed on a roadside sugarcane juice stall, seriously injuring stall owner Kumar (45).

On information, the Perambalur police reached the spot and retrieved the body of Selvaraj and sent it to Perambalur Government Hospital while the injured Kumar was rushed for treatment. A case was registered and investigations are on.